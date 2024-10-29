Kim Swee wants players to focus on securing third consecutive Super League win

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee has reminded his players to maintain their full focus on efforts to secure their third consecutive Super League win when they take on Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC at Likas Stadium this evening.

He said the team needed to maintain their winning momentum and performance they showed when they beat Perak FC 4-2 on Oct 19 and their 4-0 victory over Penang FC last Friday (Oct 25).

“We can’t underestimate KDA FC and I’m not hoping for a big win... What’s important here is that we finish with a positive result that places us in a more comfortable position,” he said in a statement on Monday (Oct 28).

He also urged supporters to flood the stadium tomorrow and give their support to ensure that Sabah FC can bring home all three points.

Sabah is currently third in Super League rankings with 20 points after six wins, two draws and four losses after 12 matches.

