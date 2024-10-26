Sabah move up to third spot after beating Penang 4-0 AT City Stadium

SABAH FC continued their Super League 2024/2025 in style when they managed to bring home three points by beating the hosts, Penang FC 4-0 at the City Stadium, Penang, tonight.

The absence of head coach Akmal Rizal Ahmad Rakhli who was rested had an impact on the hosts’ pattern of play when their goal was conceded as early as the second minute of the game thanks to a left-footed strike by Sabah FC striker Saddil Ramdani.

The visitors’ second goal came four minutes later through defender Gabriel Peres from a free kick followed by a third goal in the 35th minute which was scored by Stuart Wilkin from outside the box.

The second half of the game saw Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s squad continue to celebrate goals when they managed to break through the Penang FC goal for the fourth time thanks to the goal of team captain Dominic Tan.

Tonight’s stylish victory saw Sabah FC move up one spot to third place with 20 points, six points behind Selangor in second place (26 pts) and league leader Johor Darul Ta’zim who have 31 points.

Meanwhile, at the Darul Aman Stadium, host Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) drew 1-1 with PDRM FC taking the lead through Jose Cleyton in the 28th minute.

Continuing in the second half, PDRM equalised through Aremu Timothy in the 56th minute which was missed by goalkeeper, Mohd Ifwat Akmal.

At the Temerloh Municipal Council Stadium, Sri Pahang FC and Kelantan Darul Naim FC shared the points in a 1-1 draw with Brandao Dos Santos contributing to the visitors in the 21st minute while Adam Nor Azlin equalising for the host in the 60th minute.