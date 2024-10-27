Super League: Kuching City ends three-match losing streak by beating KL City 3-1

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuching City FC recovered from the disappointment of losing their last three games by beating Kuala Lumpur City (KL City) FC 3-1 in a Super League match at the State Stadium in Kuching tonight.

Even though without two players after James Okwuosa and Kipre Tchetche were given the marching orders in the second half of the match, it did not affect Kuching City’s efforts to collect three valuable points.

Earlier, James Okwuosa put Kuching City in an early lead through a goal as early as the first minute, before Petrus Shitembi doubled the advantage in extra time of the first half.

In the second half, KL City team captain Paulo Josue injected some morale into the team by narrowing the gap through a penalty in the 62nd minute.

Tchetche, however, ensured that Kuching City regained the lead for Kuching City FC with the team’s third goal from a penalty in the 68th minute.

In the meantime, Terengganu FC destroyed Perak FC’s dream of collecting three points at home after the action at the Manjung Municipal Council Stadium (MPM) ended in a 2-2 draw.

Perak managed by Yusri Che Lah took the lead through Luka Milunovic’s penalty in the eighth minute after Clayton da Silva was brought down in the penalty box.

Stunned by the goal, Terengganu doubled the pressure and managed to equalize through Nelson Bonilla in the 44th minute.

In the second half, Perak were once again awarded a penalty kick by match referee Razlan Joffri Ali after watching the video replay of the assistant referee (VAR) and Luciano Guaycochea completed the kick in the 56th minute.

Nik Muhammad Sharif Haseefy Mohd Lazim however, emerged as Terengganu’s hero after completing a penalty kick that was awarded in the 94th minute, thus destroying the home team’s dream of winning at home.