King Charles consoles Indian cricket team after Lord’s defeat

BRITAIN’s King Charles III offered words of sympathy to India’s cricket team following their narrow defeat against England in the third Test at Lord’s.

The monarch hosted the players at Clarence House, where he acknowledged the dramatic final moments of the match.

India fell short by 22 runs in their chase of 193, with Mohammed Siraj’s dismissal sealing their fate.

The King revealed he had watched the tense conclusion, describing the ball’s spin that dislodged the bails as “really annoying.”

Captain Shubman Gill shared details of the conversation, noting the King’s understanding of the team’s frustration.

“He told us the dismissal was unfortunate,“ Gill said. “We explained it was a tough match but hope for better results in the remaining Tests.”

The series stands at 2-1 in England’s favour, with the next match set for Old Trafford. – AFP