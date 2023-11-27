KL City climb one spot in the League table after beating Kelantan United 3-0

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City FC (KL City) climbed one spot in the 2023 Super League table after beating Kelantan United FC 3-0 to earn three points at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, here tonight.

KL City under Nenad Bacina dominated the proceedings right from the start and by the 21st minute had turned the dominance into a goal when Matko Zirdum scored but despite the dominance, the city boys had to wait until the 68th minute before Paulo Josue Sturmer dos Reis made it 2-0.

Striker Kipre Tchetche headed in KL City’s third goal of the night 10 minutes later to seal the victory and climb to seventh spot in the league table.

Meanwhile, at the City Stadium in George Town, Penang, home side Penang FC scored a memorable 3-2 victory over Sri Pahang FC to claim all three points.

Penang FC opened accounts in the 20th minute through Rafael Silva before Sri Pahang equalised through Abdeen Abdul’s strike in the 26th minute.

Sri Pahang took the lead through Shazwan Andik in the 62nd minute but Penang FC fought back gamely to equalise again two minutes later before Izzat Zikri Iziruddin became the hero for Penang FC when he struck the winner in the 70th minute.

At the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu, Kedah FC import Ifedayo Olusegun emerged as the star of the night to help Kedah FC whip Kelantan FC 6-1 by scoring four goals.

Ifedayo put Kedah in the lead with a brn hattrick before Kelantan managed to register themselves on the scoresheet in the 73rd minute through Haziman Che Ngah.

Not satisfied with his hattrick, Ifedayo added his fourth goal of the night and Kedah’s fifth in the 80th minute before Muhammad Arif Farhan completed the rout in the 87th minute.–Bernama