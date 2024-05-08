KL City slapped with heavy penalties over submission of inaccurate documents

KUALA LUMPUR: Super League team Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC was slapped with heavy penalties today for submitting inaccurate declarations in its application for this season’s national and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) licences.

The club was docked six points, fined RM50,000 and banned from conducting player transfers until the end of the 2024/2025 season for violating the terms of the national licence application and cannot apply for the AFC licence for two cycles beginning with the 2024/2025 season, fined RM50,000 and had its 2023/2024 AFC licence for 2024/2025 season cancelled for violating the terms of the AFC licence application.

“Based on this incident, it has to be stated that the club is wholly responsible for document submission and the overall integrity of documents submitted to the FIB (First Instance Body),” the FIB said in a statement issued by the Malaysia Football League (MFL) today.

Action was taken against the club after the FIB, an independent body appointed by the MFL, conducted a comprehensive investigation via the AFC CLAS system to confirm all declarations of arrears that stated there were no arrears till June 30, 2023 for the national licence and Dec 31, 2023 for the AFC licence with supporting documents from government agencies before assessment for licence approval.

The FIB also conducted an audit and met with the club’s senior management and the Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA) at the end of last month.

FIB’s review found that the documents submitted by KL City regarding Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), Employee Provident Fund (EPF) and Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) contributions contained inaccurate information.

The veracity of documents submitted previously by KL City to FIB also could not be ascertained.

The FIB also announced that the MLF board of directors can take follow up action against KL City for the offenses if needed, and expressed hope that all Super League clubs would take care in declarations submitted to the body as they can be reviewed and that licences can be revoked if they are found guilty of such actions.

KL City is currently third in the Super League with 11 points after six matches.