KLFA must be fair in settling salary arrears issue - Fahmi

KL City patron Fahmi Fadzil has urged the management of the Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA) to be fair to the football players in resolving the issue of unpaid salaries.

Fahmi, who is also Communications Minister, said he has tried to help and has conveyed his views to KLFA secretary-general Nokman Mustaffa, but some basic issues have still not been resolved.

“The management must come clean. I am not a part of the executive council; I am just a patron, and I am only trying to help, but it is difficult to do so if many basic issues in KLFA are not addressed,“ he told reporters after a programme to distribute free helmets to 150 students of Sekolah Kebangsaan Bangsar here today.

He also urged KLFA management to conduct elections in the upcoming KLFA annual general meeting to resolve issues plaguing the football club.

“I have tried to help and sympathise with the KL City players. I met with the players in the dressing room to help them at the very start, when they were almost relegated and not allowed to sign imported players,“ he said.

Previously, KL City became a hot topic among sports fans when City Boys captain Paulo Josue revealed that he had not received his salary for almost seven months.