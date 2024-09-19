KLSCM 2024 records largest number of running tourists yet

Largest contingent will be from Indonesia, more than double 2023 numbers

PETALING JAYA: This year’s Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon, a record 42,000 participants, comprising new, seasoned and competitive runners, will congregate at Dataran Merdeka over Race Weekend, which takes place on Oct 5 and 6, 2024. The event usually receives between 1,500 to 1,700 running tourists from 40 to 50 countries around the world each year, bringing in significant tourism revenues to the city and the country. This year however, will see over 2,500 running tourists from 45 different countries participate in the race, representing a 72% increase from 2023. A large proportion of these runners are from Indonesia, with over 1,200 runners making their way to Kuala Lumpur, more than double the numbers from 2023. ` Indonesia is going through a surge in the popularity of running, largely driven by the explosion of social media. Runners want to amplify their achievements, as well as highlight cool, running locations that end up inspiring others to take up the sport. Hizkia Tri Hananto, a 45-year-old team leader at a multinational manufacturing company in Batam agrees that social media has a big part to play in driving participation numbers up. “Lately, running has become very popular in Indonesia, and I believe social media has been very influential in driving this increase,” said Hizkia. 50-year-old Yudha Mega Kusumonegoro, from Jakarta also attributes the increase in Indonesian runners to social media. “Running is more popular in Indonesia now, especially when social media influencers post their running activities. Last year I happened to meet a group of runners from the Eastern part of Indonesia (Sulawesi) which was unusual as I used to only meet runners from Medan and Jakarta previously,” said Yudha. Suyanti, 32, who hails from Tanjung Pinang, believes that Indonesian running groups play a big role in fuelling the popularity in running and the increased participation n events like KLSCM. “Most Indonesian runners are usually part of a running group, of which there are many here. If someone from a group signs up for an event, chances are high that others would follow,” she said.

For Indonesian runners who want to explore a runcation (travelling for a holiday while participating in a running event) experience, Kuala Lumpur is an obvious choice due to its proximity, connectivity and costs. For Francis Sukardono, a 46-year-old Oil & Gas inspector from Batam who will be participating in KLSCM for the first time, these factors played a big part in influencing his decision to sign up for Malaysia’s largest distance running event. “Kuala Lumpur is not too far from Indonesia, especially Batam. The costs of flights from Jakarta to Kuala Lumpur is also not expensive, and accommodation in Malaysia is still reasonably priced,” said Francis. Hizkia was in agreement with Francis with regards to distance and costs being significant factors to the influx of running tourists from Indonesia. “Many people are looking for domestic or international running events and Malaysia is a good choice because of its proximity to Indonesia, with ease of transportation at reasonable prices for traveling or vacations,” he said. Compared to Francis, Hizkia, Yudha and Suyanti have participated in KLSCM before. In fact, Yudha has taken part in five previous editions and has had extremely successful outings in 2018 and 2019 when he secured 4th and 5th spots in the Full Marathon Veteran Open category. “I’ve been happy with my previous performances but I don’t have a specific target this time. I just want to enjoy the race,” he said. Hizkia, on the other hand, will be making his second appearance at KLSCM after taking part for the first time last year. “I initially took part last year for the convenience since Malaysia was close to Batam but I am returning this year because I found the event to be well organised with a very lively atmosphere,” he said. Suyanti will also be making her second appearance at KLSCM after participating last year. “I signed up last year because I wanted to try running in another country and Malaysia would be the most convenient but after experiencing the euphoria of the event last year, I can’ wait to come back for more,” said Suyanti.