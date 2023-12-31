LAFC complete signing of Lloris

LOS ANGELES: Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC have completed the signing of French World Cup winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (pix) after he terminated his contract with Tottenham Hotspur.

The 37-year-old was France's first-choice 'keeper when they won the 2018 World Cup by beating Croatia in the final and also played in the epic 2022 final which the French lost to Argentina on penalties.

“Hugo is arguably the most successful goalkeeper of his generation and a proven winner. We are incredibly excited that Hugo has chosen LAFC for the next phase of his illustrious career,“ said LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington.

“He brings unprecedented leadership experience at the highest levels of football, which we know will greatly benefit our Club in our pursuit of more trophies. I would like to thank Tottenham for their collaboration, and I join all of Los Angeles in extending a warm welcome to Hugo, his wife Marine, and their three children to LAFC.”

The goalkeeper, who has been with Tottenham since 2012 and captained the Premier League club for eight years, will receive a hero's farewell from Spurs fans at half-time in Sunday's Premier League match with Bournemouth.

Lloris fell out of favour at Tottenham last season after a series of poor performances and has been unable to regain his place in the team.

In an interview with Spurs’ official website, Lloris said: Lloris issued a personal message to all the Spurs fans” in a club interview: “I just wanted to say thank you for all your support since day one. It has been a great privilege to be one of yours and one of your captains for many years and it’s the end of the chapter, but you will be always in my hearts. Spurs will always be a special place for me and all my family.”

LAFC won the MLS title in 2022 and were beaten in this year's playoff final in December. The club also finished runners-up in the CONCACAF Champions League.

The Frenchman played for Nice and Lyon before joining Spurs in 2012 and will provide some valuable experience in Steve Cherundolo's squad following the retirement of Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini. -AFP