Lamine Yamal ruled out of Spain World Cup qualifiers with groin injury

LAMINE YAMAL has been ruled out of Spain’s World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria this month after suffering a recurrence of his groin injury.

Barcelona confirmed the 18-year-old winger is expected to be sidelined for up to three weeks after the problem resurfaced following Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

“The pain reappeared after the match with PSG,“ Barcelona said on Friday.

“The estimated recovery time is two-to-three weeks.”

Barcelona made the statement after Yamal had been called up to the national squad.

Spain promptly confirmed the news and removed him from their list following Barcelona’s announcement.

Against PSG, Yamal made his first start since August after missing four games while recovering from a groin injury.

The injury situation drew the ire of Barcelona coach Hansi Flick, who felt it was made worse by playing in September’s World Cup qualifiers.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said earlier on Friday that he had no issue with Flick after his criticism of the national team’s handling of the teenager.

“The risk in football and in sports always exists.”

“If he is playing at his club, he is assuming those risks.”

“We are talking about completely normal situations,“ said De la Fuente about Yamal.

“There is no conflict with Flick.”

“I was simply surprised by those statements because he has been a national team coach and I thought he had that empathy,“ De la Fuente said after announcing his squad for the upcoming qualifiers.

“You know we have two very important matches; we are playing for World Cup qualification.”

“It seems like they’re in the background, and we’re talking about Flick.”

“We are playing for the World Cup, that is what really matters.”

“The rest is not important.”

“Everyone said what they said, and that’s it.”

Yamal’s latest injury also casts doubt over his availability for the Clasico against Real Madrid on October 26.

Spain will be without Nico Williams and Dani Carvajal next week as well.

Alvaro Morata has been left out of the squad after a slow start to the season at Como.

Athletic Bilbao winger Williams has not played since picking up a groin injury in the 6-0 win over Turkey.

His club had reportedly asked for his playing time to be managed due to physical discomfort.

Spain are top of Group E with six points after two matches.

They face Georgia in Elche on October 11 and host Bulgaria in Valladolid three days later. – AFP