SHAHRIFFUDDIN ARIFFIN, one of the brightest prospects in Malaysian golf, edged ahead of the experienced Thai Suteepat Prateeptienchai with a birdie on the last hole and snared a one-shot lead after the third round of the US$500,000 (RM2.1million) Mandiri Indonesia Open on Saturday.

At Pondok Indah Golf Club course in Jakarta, the 26-year-old from Melaka shot a four-under-par 68, a round that was matched by Suteepat, to retain his lead with a three-day total of 17-under. His Thai rival needed to make a 15-footer for birdie on the last, but his attempt stayed short of the cup.

Australia’s Travis Smyth was his consistent self in a round of 68 to move to solo third place at 14-under, one better than a group of three players tied for fourth place at -13. That included Taiwan’s Wei-hsuan Wang, (66) and two Americans – Micah Shin (66) and Charles Porter (70).

Local hopes were pinned on young Naraajie Ramadhanputra, who was tied seventh at 12-under following a round of 68.

While Ariffin is looking for his first win on the Asian Tour, Suteepat is already a three-time champion and the highest-ranked player in the field. The last Malaysian player to hoist the trophy on the Asian Tour was Gavin Green, at the 2017 Mercuries Taiwan Masters.

Ariffin’s latest mantra of just enjoying the golf course and not being bothered about whom to chase, or who is behind him, seems to be working for him so far. And he intends to do the same on Sunday.

“I’m just enjoying playing golf with the other players, and I am trying not to think too much. It was a bit of a struggle with my putting today. I had four lip-outs, but I said ‘OK. No problem... just keep playing my golf’,” said Ariffin

“So, I am hoping this will be my best Asian Tour event. I hope I can win this tournament. It’s a very, very good opportunity for me to get back to the Asian Tour, but there is no pressure as such.”