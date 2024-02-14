Latif, Ziyad reap gold at Dubai 2024 World Para Athletics Grand Prix

KUALA LUMPUR: National para athletic aces Datuk Abdul Latif Romly and Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli continue to demonstrate exceptional performances on the international stage, securing gold medals at the Dubai 2024 World Para Athletics Grand Prix yesterday.

A two-time Paralympic gold medallist, Abdul Latif emerged victorious in the men’s T20 (intellectual impairment) long jump event with a leap of 7.11 metres, positioning himself for a potential gold medal hat-trick at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Athanasios Prodromou (6.81m) from Greece and Nikki Tang (6.74m) from Hong Kong secured the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ziyad recorded a throw of 16.62 metres to dominate the men’s F20 (intellectual impairment) shot put event. defeating Muhammet Atici (15.12m) from Turkey and Boonkong Sanepoot (12.80m) from Thailand, while another Malaysian athlete, Mohamad Aliff Mohamad Awi, finished fourth with a throw of 12.61 metres.

In the men’s F54/55/56 wheelchair discus throw event, Muhammad Amir Abdul Raof concluded the competition in second place with a throw of 26.86 metres.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) secured gold and silver medals through Sultan Alhamsi (23.10m) and Abdulla Mesbahi (22.90m) respectively. - Bernama