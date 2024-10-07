Leaner, meaner Aaron-Wooi Yik eye Olympic gold

KUALA LUMPUR: National top men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik always wanted to set history by achieving the unprecedented, and this time they’re eyeing for the Olympics gold medal with a new leaner and meaner look.

Aaron and Wooi Yik, who created history as Malaysia’s first men’s doubles world champions in badminton in 2022 and being consistent in major events, are optimistic of bagging the country’s first gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics scheduled from July 26 to Aug 11, after claiming bronze in the Tokyo 2020 edition.

“We always wanted to achieve something that no one else had, that will always be a motivation for us. I think this time could be a chance for us. No pressure, just enjoy every match, never say die,” Aaron said at a press conference at Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) here, today.

Malaysia have yet to win an Olympic gold since their debut in the 1956 Melbourne Games, having won eight silver and five bronze medals in total, with the vast majority of six silver and three bronze medals contributed by badminton.

Commenting on their leaner look, Aaron hopes the weight reduction programme planned by coach Tan Bin Shen would help the world number five pair to be in their best form at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena, Paris from July 27 to Aug 5.

The 27-year-old from Melaka said the leaner look was achieved through extra training hours at night, on top of morning and evening sessions, and food control since the past few weeks in order to reduce body fat and gain muscle.

Meanwhile, Wooi Yik hopes the trainings they underwent to achieve the lean look, would help them to fare well in the Olympics, which is physically demanding.

“This is the result of fitness and strength training we did, as well as the simulation tournament akin to the real competition, will really help us in Paris. The Olympics is very tough, as we have group stage matches before the knockout round, and will be playing the best players from around the world.

“So, physically and mentally very important, we are 100 percent prepared for that. There has been many struggles for us, so I think how we comeback stronger always really matters,” he said.

Wooi Yik said their patriotism and love for the country always motivate him and Aaron to always deliver when needed the most like in the Tokyo Olympics, Hangzhou Asian Games and the 2022 World Championship, among others.