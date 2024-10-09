PETALING JAYA: National shuttler Lee Zii Jia has improved his ranking to number three in the world.

The 26-year-old has moved up one spot, replacing Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie, according to The Star.

Reigning All-England champion, Christie has dropped to number seven due to his recent performances in the last few months.

Zii Jia, the Olympic bronze medalist has joined the ranks with world number two Viktor Axelsen from Denmark and world number one Shi Yuqi from China.

He is expected to be competing in the China Open from next Tuesday (Sept 17) until the following Sunday (Sept 22).