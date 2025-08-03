Leon Marchand aims for second gold amid struggles at swimming worlds

LEON Marchand conceded he was “struggling” on the final day of the World Aquatics Championships after securing a spot in the 400m individual medley final with an unusually slow performance.

The French star, who shattered the world record in the 200m medley earlier this week, clocked 4:13.19 in the heats, placing seventh.

Marchand, who broke Michael Phelps’ 400m medley world record in 2023, admitted his sluggish time concerned him ahead of Sunday’s final.

“I would have preferred to set the best time this morning, but it didn’t go as planned,“ said the 23-year-old.

“It’s strange because I slept well and felt fine, but sometimes you dive in and just don’t feel good.”

Japan’s Tomoyuki Matsushita led the heats with 4:10.39, nearly three seconds faster than Marchand.

The Frenchman, swimming a reduced schedule in Singapore, has only raced five times so far.

“It worries me, but I have a lane tonight, so in the end, it’s OK,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Summer McIntosh topped the women’s 400m medley heats (4:35.56) after her thrilling 800m freestyle duel with Katie Ledecky.

McIntosh, who missed a fifth gold, said, “I got all my emotions out last night. Now, I’m just focusing on the 400 IM.”

China’s 12-year-old prodigy Yu Zidi continued her breakout performance, qualifying third-fastest (4:36.49).

Already a relay bronze medallist, Yu will compete in her third individual final. – AFP