Leong Jun Hao advances to Hong Kong Open quarter-finals

NATIONAL men’s singles ace Leong Jun Hao marched into the Hong Kong Open quarter-finals after defeating compatriot Justin Hoh on Thursday (September 11).

In the second-round clash at the Hong Kong Coliseum, Jun Hao was forced to dig deep before prevailing 21-11, 15-21, 21-18 in one hour and six minutes.

Awaiting him in today’s quarter-finals is China’s second seed Li Shi Feng, who defeated Japan’s Koki Watanabe 21-12, 21-19.

Meanwhile, Malaysia are assured of a representative in the women’s doubles semi-finals after Teoh Mei Xing-Go Pei Kee advanced to the quarter-finals by beating Taiwan’s Hsu Ya Ching-Sung Yu-Hsuan 21-19, 21-18, in 41 minutes.

Mei Xing-Pei Kee will face world championship runners-up Pearly Tan-M Thinaah, who had secured their quarter-final berth this afternoon.

Other results:

(Note: Malaysian players unless stated)

Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin bt Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie 21-10, 14-21, 21-16

Lee Fang Chih-Lee Fang Jen (TPE) bt Goh Sze Fei-Muhammad Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani 14-21, 21-16, 21-13. - Bernama