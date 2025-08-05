Lewis Hamilton faces Ferrari doubts after Hungary struggles

FORMULA One’s summer break comes at the right time for Lewis Hamilton, who has reignited doubts about his Ferrari future with candid remarks after a difficult Hungarian Grand Prix. The seven-time world champion, now 40, has yet to secure a podium in his debut Ferrari season, leaving fans and analysts questioning his long-term prospects.

Hamilton’s season has been a mix of frustration and fleeting optimism. After a strong declaration in June that he was committed to Ferrari, his tone shifted dramatically in Hungary. Following a disappointing 12th-place qualifying, he called himself “useless” and hinted at potential team dissatisfaction. Post-race, he remained cryptic, saying, “There’s a lot going on in the background,“ without elaborating.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur dismissed concerns, attributing Hamilton’s comments to typical frustration rather than deeper issues. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who worked with Hamilton for years, noted the Briton’s tendency to be hard on himself. “Lewis has always worn his heart on his sleeve,“ Wolff said.

Hamilton’s struggles are undeniable. He has not won a race since December 2022 and is enduring his longest podium drought—16 races. Teammate Charles Leclerc has outperformed him, securing five podiums this season. The gap in qualifying (10-4 in Leclerc’s favour) and race results (11-2) highlights Hamilton’s challenges.

Despite the setbacks, Wolff remains confident in Hamilton’s drive. “Lewis has unfinished business in F1,“ he said. However, voices like 1996 champion Damon Hill and former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone have questioned whether Hamilton should consider stepping away.

With major regulation changes in 2026, Hamilton’s focus remains on long-term success. But for now, the August break offers a chance to reset before the season resumes. - Reuters