Liek Hou wins eighth World Para Badminton Championship title

KUALA LUMPUR: National para badminton champion Cheah Liek Hou had notched up another significant milestone when he won his eighth World Para Badminton Championship title when he emerged as champion at this year’s edition in Pattaya, Thailand today.

Liek Hou beat his Indonesian rival Dheva Anrimusthi 21-15, 16-21, 21-15 in the SU5 (physical disability) singles final at the Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall and adds to his seven wins, beginning in 2005, 2007, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2022.

He also won the men’s SU5 title with his partner Muhammad Fareez Anuar when they overcame Indian pair Chirag Baretha-Raj Kumar, 21-17, 21-18.

The 35-year-old is hoping that his success here would motivate him to excel in upcoming championships, including the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, from Aug 28 to Sept 8.

“My first championship in the Year of the Dragon, and I’m born in the Year of the Dragon. I would like to thank my sponsors who have supported me throughout my career and also fellow Malaysian. Thanks for rooting for me and the national badminton squad all this while,” he posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile national men’s doubles pair of Noor Azlan Noorlan-Muhammad Ikhwan Ramli had to console themselves with silver in the WH1-WH2 (wheelchair) event when they lost to Chinese pair Mai Jian Peng-Qu Zi Mo dari China, 10-21, 13-21 in the finals. - Bernama