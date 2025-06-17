Ligue 1 club Nantes name Portugal’s Castro as boss

NANTES have appointed Portuguese boss Luis Castro as their head coach for next season, the Ligue 1 club announced on Monday.

The 45-year-old has signed a two-year deal and leaves Dunkerque after taking the club to the second-tier play-offs and the French Cup semi-finals last season.

Castro's Dunkerque led Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in the Cup last-four clash before losing 4-2.

He had been linked with a possible move to Brazilian giants Botafogo, currently playing in the Club World Cup, earlier this year.

Nantes avoided relegation from the French top flight on the final day of last season with a victory over Montpellier.

Previous coach Antoine Kombouare was sacked after that match, ending his second spell in charge.

The eight-time French champions have not won the league title since 2001, with their only major trophy since then being 2022 French Cup under Kombouare.