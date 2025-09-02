Liverpool sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle for British record fee

LIVERPOOL have broken the British transfer record by signing Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for a reported £125 million.

The 25-year-old forward finally secured his desired move to the English champions after a summer-long standoff with his former club.

This fee surpasses Chelsea’s previous British record of £107 million paid for Enzo Fernandez and their £115 million deal for Moises Caicedo.

Isak expressed his delight at joining Liverpool, stating he is proud to represent the club and eager to begin work with his new teammates.

The Swedish international arrived at Newcastle three years ago from Real Sociedad and quickly became a fan favourite at St James’ Park.

He scored 62 goals in 109 appearances for Newcastle, including 23 league goals last season that helped secure Champions League qualification.

His relationship with Newcastle deteriorated rapidly this summer when he made clear his desire to leave the club.

Newcastle effectively froze him out of first-team activities, excluding him from their pre-season tour and opening league matches.

The club confirmed his departure with a brief 37-word statement on Monday, ending his successful three-year spell on Tyneside.

Isak’s signing takes Liverpool’s summer spending beyond £450 million, marking their second club record transfer after acquiring Florian Wirtz for up to £116 million.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot needed attacking reinforcements following the sales of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, plus the tragic death of Diogo Jota.

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes had previously described Isak as the best striker in the world during their time together at St James’ Park.

The Swedish international aims to contribute goals and overall team play while pursuing multiple trophies with his new club.

Isak had achieved cult status at Newcastle after scoring in their League Cup final victory against Liverpool at Wembley in March.

His goal contribution helped end Newcastle’s 70-year wait for domestic silverware and secured their return to Champions League football.

The striker’s popularity collapsed dramatically when he accused Newcastle of breaking promises and misleading supporters about his future.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe described the situation as a lose-lose scenario for everyone involved at the club.

The transfer saga concluded hours after Liverpool’s 3-2 victory at St James’ Park, where potential Isak replacement Hugo Ekitike scored for the visitors.

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan had flown in for peace talks with Isak but ultimately could not prevent the striker’s departure. – Reuters