NATIONAL head coach Peter Cklamovski has underlined the importance of local players in his long-term plan for the Harimau Malaya squad.

The 46-year-old Australian tactician also stressed that he makes no distinction between players and is committed to selecting only the best to represent the country.

“Yes, definitely (importance of local players in his long-term plan) but, at the same time, I don’t differentiate between local or other players, they are all Malaysian players. Whether they’re playing here or abroad, it doesn’t matter to me. I’ll select the best squad possible at the time.

“I told you I believed in young players, Malaysian players, no matter if you’re playing in the Super League, the MFL (Malaysian Football League) Cup or you’re playing abroad, you’re a Malaysian player. That’s the mentality I have,” he said.

He said this at a post-match press conference after Malaysia held world number 72 Cape Verde to a 1-1 draw in a Tier 1 international friendly at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras here last night.

In the match, Cklamovski fielded seven local players in the starting XI - a rare sight since the national team began relying on heritage and naturalised players.

However, it was naturalised striker Paulo Josue who came off the bench to score the equaliser in the 79th minute to deny Cape Verde victory after Sidny Lopes Cabral had given the visitors an early eighth-minute lead.

The seven players were goalkeeper Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed; defenders Harith Haiqal Adam Afkar and Muhammad Ubaidullah Shamsul Fazili; midfielder Muhammad Nazmi Faiz Mansor; wingers Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi and Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim; and forward Muhammad Safawi Rasid.

The issue of relying on heritage and naturalised players resurfaced recently, drawing attention from observers and national football legends.

Meanwhile, Cklamovski praised Spain-born heritage player Gabriel Palmero, who delivered an assured performance in his international debut despite being new to the squad.

“He did really well, it’s not easy playing against that type of opponent. They’re world-class. He showed a good individual performance but, more importantly, connected with a really good strong team performance and I hope that makes all Malaysians proud because he’s Malaysian,” he said.

Cklamovski’s side will face Cape Verde again in a friendly behind closed doors at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Tuesday (June 3).

The friendlies against Cape Verde are part of Malaysia’s preparations for the crucial games against Vietnam in their second Group F match of the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers at the National Stadium on June 10.

Vietnam and Malaysia jointly top the group with three points each after winning their opening matches.

“We will have a good recovery, then start building for the June 3 friendly, which will be another game to test ourselves tactically and also physically and then continue building for an important game against Vietnam,” Cklamovski said.