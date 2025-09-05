Luxembourg under-21 football team bus crash in France, five hospitalised

THE Luxembourg under-21 football squad was involved in a bus crash on the way to a Euro 2027 qualifier in France, leaving five individuals in hospital, both countries' football federations said on Friday.

The individuals have been discharged after receiving treatment, the Luxembourg Football Federation said.

The incident happened between Lorient and Pontivy in western France, after the vehicle drove into a ditch as the driver fell ill, the bus company said.

“We show all our support and we hope for a quick recover to the members of the Luxembourg delegation who were hurt and shocked, as well as the driver of the bus,“ French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo said.

The game, scheduled for Friday, will now be played on October 3 next year.

The bus was travelling from the stadium to the Luxembourg team's hotel after a training session.

“The driver of the bus, aged 53, had and has worked for nine years in the position, has no history of traffic accidents,“ the company said.

“His most recent medical tests were in order,“ it added before also saying a alcohol and drug test had returned negative results and the vehicle he was driving had passed a technical inspection in July 2025. - AFP