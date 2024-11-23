M’sia Cup: Perak begin in style, KDA hold slim advantage

KUALA LUMPUR: Perak FC kicked off their 2024/2025 Malaysia Cup campaign in style, defeating Kelantan Darul Naim (KDN) FC 3-0 in the first leg of the preliminary round at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ) yesterday.

The Bos Gaurus squad broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when Brazilian import striker Clayton Da Silva headed in a cross from Adilet Kanybekov. However, they had to wait until the closing stages of the second half to double their lead.

The hard work of Yusri Che Lah’s charges paid off when midfielder Muhammad Nur Azfar Fikri Azhar easily converted a short pass from Da Silva inside the penalty box in the 80th minute.

Substitute midfielder Ahmad Daniel Hakimi Ahmad Azmil sealed the 3-0 victory by successfully converting a penalty during injury time in the second half, giving Perak a comfortable advantage ahead of the return leg at the Manjung Municipal Council Stadium on Nov 30.

Meanwhile, in ALOR SETAR, Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC edged 2021 champions Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC 3-2 in an intense clash at the Darul Aman Stadium.

The home side were initially stunned by an early strike from KL City’s Lee Kit Seng Lambert in the 13th minute but rallied to take a 2-1 lead through two quick goals by captain Sony Norde in the 27th and 30th minutes.

KDA FC, under the guidance of Mohd Nafuzi Zain, extended their lead to 3-1 when Uzbek import midfielder Sukhrob Nurulloev scored in the 68th minute.

However, a lapse in concentration allowed KL City to narrow the gap, with Bosnian import midfielder Jovan Motika netting a superb strike in the 72nd minute.

KL City, led by Miroslav Kuljanac, will host KDA FC in the return leg at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras, on Dec 1.