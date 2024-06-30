M’sia lose 1-4 in futsal final as seven players down with food poisoning

THE Malaysian futsal squad taking part in the 2024 ASEAN University Games (AUG 2024), probably lost the gold medal even before the final kicked off at the Gelora Olahraga Rakyat (GOR) Futsal Universitas Negeri Surabaya (UNESA) court here today, as seven players were down with food poisoning.

Team manager Addy Shairullyzam said the players were looking lethargic even before the start of the final while three of the first choice players had to be given intravenous drip treatment.

Despite the shortcomings, the players decided to play in the final since the gold medal was at stake.

However, though the boys tried hard, Malaysia had to be contended with the silver medal after going down 1-4 to Indonesia.

“Half of the players in the squad suffered food poisoning which resulted in diarrhoea and vomitting and the medical team had to put some on drips. The medical team did a great job.

“Though we did not win the gold, the players were determined to play until the final whistle. We tried to get an early goal but the players’ fitness level had been affected and their energy level was also low,” he told reporters after the match here today.

Addy added that the cause of the food poisoning has not been diagnosed yet because all the players consumed food served in the hotel where the contingent stayed.

In the match, Malaysia’s only goal was scored by Muhammad Syarifuddin Md Akhir in the 38th minute while Indonesia’s scorers were Dewa Rizki (3rd and 9th mins), Brandyca Piola (11th min) and Ramadhani Zidani (34th min).