LOVE is in the air for badminton fans, as Malaysian men’s doubles star Ong Yew Sin has officially popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, retired Japanese shuttler Aya Ohori — and she said yes!

The couple, who had quietly dated for years, finally made their relationship public in the most heartwarming way possible.

Taking to Instagram on March 27, Ong shared the exciting news with fans by posting a series of dreamy proposal photos featuring a romantic setup adorned with soft white balloons, floral arrangements, and a glowing sign that read “Marry Me.”

“She said YES.

“We couldn’t be happier to share this with the world.

“Different nationalities , different cultures , different living styles. We learn to adapt and accept each other’s living style & understand each other’s culture throughout the years..( we still quarrel always).

“Our forever starts today,” he wrote in the caption.

The two had long been the subject of dating rumours among the badminton community, but neither confirmed the relationship—until now.

Their low-key romance had flown under the radar for years, making the surprise announcement all the more delightful to their fans.

The news has since sent waves through the badminton world, with congratulatory messages pouring in from fellow athletes and fans alike.