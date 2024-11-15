NATIONAL mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai showcased their dominance at the Kumamoto Masters in Japan, advancing to the semi-finals with an impressive straight-sets victory over Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito.

The world No. 10 duo defeated Midorikawa-Saito, ranked world No. 20, in just 35 minutes, clinching the match 21-16, 21-13.

ALSO READ: Masters Japan: Aaron-Wooi Yik eliminated, Nur Azriyn-Wee Kiong shine

This victory marks their fifth consecutive win against the Japanese pair, further solidifying their head-to-head record.

They will face the winners of the upcoming quarter-final between China’s Guo Xin Wa-Chen Fang Hui and the USA’s Presley Smith-Jennie Gai, who are set to compete later today.