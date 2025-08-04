MA to announce new coaching lineup for athletics squad soon

SHAH ALAM: The new lineup of coaches for the national athletics squad will be announced soon, said Malaysia Athletics (MA) general manager Nurhayati Karim.

She added that she has submitted a list of names to the National Sports Council (NSC) and is waiting for the green light from the NSC.

“The appointment of coaches for the athletics squad is now in the last phase. We have sent all information to the NSC.

“The coaches are for all the disciplines, including sprint, throws and jumps. We are now waiting for the feedback from the NSC and we should have an answer soon,” she told a media conference here today.

The media previously reported about the vacancy in the coaching lineup of the national athletics squad, particularly for sprints after Mohd Poad Md Kassim’s contract was not renewed at the end of last year.

The MA also announced that the German sprint squad will hold a four-week centralised training in Malaysia in preparation for the May 10-11 World Athletics Relay in Guangzhou, China.

Joerg Teichmann, who is helping to coordinate the Germans’ training here, said a 47-man squad, including athletes, coaches and doctors, will arrive in Malaysia on Thursday (April 10).

“This training camp is a milestone facilitated through a long-standing personal relationship with the German Athletics Association and strong ties to Malaysian Athletics.

“This collaboration is built on trust, shared values and a mutual desire to elevate sports performance both technically and culturally,” he said.

Among the big names who will be undergoing centralised training in Malaysia are Rebekka Haase, Lisa Mayer and Alexandra Burghardt, who helped the German quartet to a bronze medal in the women’s 4x100 metres final at the Paris Olympics last year.