PUTRAJAYA: The Home Ministry has confirmed that a local daily has been issued a show-cause letter after being summoned over its publication of an incomplete version of the Jalur Gemilang.

In a statement today, the ministry said investigations into the incident began immediately under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963 and the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984.

The ministry stressed that it will not compromise on matters involving national symbols and will take firm action against any party found to be negligent in publishing content that could threaten public order or security.

It said the omission of the crescent moon from the national flag, symbolising Islam as the religion of the Federation, was a serious oversight that should never have occurred.

“Such an act not only reflects a lack of professional diligence but also risks undermining harmony in our multiracial society,” the statement read.

The Home Ministry said that any enforcement action against the newspaper will be considered appropriately once investigations are complete.

Yesterday, the local daily published an illustration of the Jalur Gemilang without the crescent moon on its front page in conjunction with coverage of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Malaysia.

The incident drew criticism from various quarters, including His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, who remarked that the newspaper’s management and editorial team should have been more vigilant and thoroughly reviewed their content before going to print.

