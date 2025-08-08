Maddison set to miss most of Spurs season after knee injury

TOTTENHAM midfielder James Maddison is expected to miss most of the upcoming Premier league season after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament.

The England international missed the end of the 2024/25 campaign with a knee injury but featured in pre-season under new boss Thomas Frank.

Maddison collapsed in pain during a 1-1 draw with Newcastle in South Korea on Sunday with no one around him and left the pitch on a stretcher late in the game.

Spurs’ worst fears have now been confirmed, with the player facing surgery.

“We can confirm that James Maddison will undergo surgery for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee,“ said a club statement.

“The 28-year-old midfielder suffered the injury during our pre-season friendly against Newcastle United on Sunday in Seoul.

“His surgery will take place in the coming days and, following that, James will then begin his rehabilitation with our medical team.”

The news is also a major blow to Maddison’s hopes of forcing his way into England boss Thomas Tuchel’s selection for next year’s World Cup.

Tottenham, who won the Europa League last season, face Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup in Italy on August 13 before launching their Premier League campaign against Burnley three days later. - AFP