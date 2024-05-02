Mag Rebels clinch MEC23/24 Dota 2 title

KUALA LUMPUR: Mag Rebels claimed the Malaysia Esports Championship 2023/2024 (MEC23/24) Dota 2 crown, defeating Mag Empire 3-1 in the grand final at the ESI Hub, Spacerubix, today.

Mag Rebels, represented by Nicholas Lim, Ng Wei Poong, Kam Boon Seng, Gan Hou Sing and Roger Tan began well, winning the first match to take a 1-0 lead.

However, Mag Empire, represented by Chan Kok Khin, Denise Danial Abdullah, Ho Wei Loon, Loyd Yoong Binjie and Cheong Zhi Ying fought back in the second match to draw level.

Mag Rebels then upped the ante, winning the next two matches to emerge champions and walk away with the RM 30,000 prize money.

Mag Rebels captain Nicholas, was selected as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the grand finals and received RM5,000.

“It was a close game right until the fourth game, it really could have gone either way.

“We were just playing like how we did in practice, focusing on the few heroes. I am very happy we did it.” said Mag Rebels captain Nicholas.

Mag Empire as the runners-up, took home RM15,000.

Mango+4 finished third to secure RM10,000, while fourth placed Sentry Symphony Esports claimed RM7,500.

The third edition of MEC, organised by the Esports Integrated (ESI), features five game titles this year - Player Unknown’s Battleground (PUBG) Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), DOTA 2, Tekken 7, and Gran Turismo 7. - Bernama