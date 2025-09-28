MAHAR slams FIFA sanctions on Malaysian players as double standards

THE Malaysian Humanitarian Aid and Relief (MAHAR) organisation has condemned FIFA’s decision to suspend seven Malaysian footballers and fine the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), calling the move unjust and hypocritical.

MAHAR argued that FIFA acted hastily in announcing the sanctions, despite FAM’s appeal and its claim that the players’ eligibility had earlier been approved by the governing body.

The organisation suggested that the disciplinary action carries political undertones, particularly given the timing before FAM’s appeal process.

The group highlighted FIFA’s silence on Israel’s continued participation in international football despite allegations of genocide and human rights abuses.

This, it stressed, stands in stark contrast to the governing body’s swift response in penalising Malaysia, as well as its rapid sanctions against Russia during the Ukraine conflict.

FIFA sanctioned FAM and the players last week for breaching Article 22 of the Disciplinary Code on forgery and falsification, after finding that altered documents had been submitted in relation to player eligibility for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier against Vietnam on 10 June.

According to MAHAR, the contrasting responses reveal FIFA’s tendency to prioritise political convenience over principles of fairness and justice in sport.

The organisation described the sanctions as disproportionate and a failure of moral responsibility.

MAHAR expressed full support for the affected players and FAM, while urging FIFA to withdraw the sanctions and take consistent action against the Israeli football association until the country halts its alleged genocidal policies and complies with international law.

The organisation pledged to continue advocating for the fair and equal enforcement of international sporting rules, working with humanitarian partners and concerned citizens worldwide. – Bernama