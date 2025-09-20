Malaysia Aktif expands Fit Malaysia with community-centred approach

THE Youth and Sports Ministry is strengthening efforts to promote sports culture through the Malaysia Aktif programme, a national platform designed to encourage healthy living among Malaysians.

Deputy Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim stated the programme continues the Fit Malaysia initiative but with a fresh approach to ensure more people stay active in sports.

“Malaysia Aktif is an open brand that can be organised at any level, whether by communities or associations, with support from the state Youth and Sports Department,“ he explained.

“It is not limited to large-scale events but can also be held in neighbourhoods or villages, giving everyone the chance to adopt a healthier lifestyle through sports,“ he added during the programme launch in Ayer Keroh.

The Malaysia Aktif Melaka 2025 event at Parlimen Hang Tuah Jaya attracted 800 participants in Fun Run and Fun Walk events.

Total attendance reached approximately 2,500 people with various activities including pickleball, traditional games, and extreme sports like wall climbing.

Melaka Youth and Sports Department director Zailani Siran also attended the launch ceremony.

The programme represents the ministry’s commitment to making sports accessible to all communities across Malaysia.

This community-centred approach allows local organisations to host events with departmental support.

Traditional games such as dam aji and konda kondi were featured alongside modern sporting activities.

The initiative aims to create sustainable sports participation at grassroots levels throughout the country. – Bernama