Malaysia beat Singapore 2-1 in friendly to maintain unbeaten Cklamovski run

MALAYSIA maintained its unbeaten record under head coach Peter Cklamovski with a 2-1 victory over Singapore in a Tier 1 international friendly at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Cklamovski made four changes to his starting lineup for his first Causeway Derby after a 4-0 win over Vietnam in Asian Cup qualifying last June.

Sensational winger Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi nearly opened the scoring in the fifth minute, but his shot from inside the penalty box was saved by visiting goalkeeper Mohamad Izwan Mahbud.

Mohamad Izwan was brilliant again four minutes later, denying a close-range attempt from Stuart Wilkin to keep the match level.

The Harimau Malaya squad’s dominance finally paid off in the 26th minute when Wilkin converted a lofted pass from Endrick dos Santos with a powerful close-range shot.

Malaysia’s energetic first-half performance also highlighted the strong attacking partnership between Joao Figueiredo and Endrick.

The national team, ranked 125th in the world, continued its aggressive pursuit of an additional goal after the break.

Malaysia scored again in the 55th minute when a cross from the right by Wilkin was calmly finished by Figueiredo.

The joy was slightly marred by the loss of midfielder Nazmi Faiz Mansor, who had to be stretchered off due to an injury in the 60th minute.

Nazmi was replaced by Sergio Aguero, while Wilkin was later rested to make way for Quentin Cheng.

Quentin nearly scored with his first touch, but his powerful shot in the 65th minute went straight to Mohamad Izwan.

Singapore became more organised after making substitutions and managed to narrow the gap through substitute striker Ilhan Fandi.

Ilhan unleashed a beautiful shot from outside the penalty box to beat Muhammad Haziq Nadzli in the 72nd minute.

Stunned by the goal, Malaysia redoubled their attacks and created a best chance in the 81st minute through substitute striker Romel Morales.

Morales fired a powerful shot, but Mohamad Izwan was once again excellent in goal to preserve the 2-1 scoreline until the final whistle.

Malaysia under Cklamovski’s guidance remains undefeated in competitive matches with two wins and one draw in his first three games.

The Harimau Malaya will next face Palestine in a Tier 1 international friendly at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, next Monday. – Bernama