Malaysia Cup: Yusri Che Lah wants Bos Gaurus to up the Ante

PERAK FC head coach Yusri Che Lah has urged his players to enhance their gameplay if the team aim to progress further and contend for the Malaysia Cup title this season.

While relieved by their 3-1 victory over Kelantan Darul Naim (KDN) FC at the Manjung Municipal Council Stadium (MPM) last night, Yusri acknowledged that there is still room for improvement to ensure Perak’s continued success.

“The players need to be smarter in controlling the game and capitalising on every opportunity. Even though we won, I feel the performance was not quite up to the mark as the home team.

“Nevertheless, I commend the players for advancing past the Round of 16 and into the quarterfinals, but we must remain alert as December’s schedule is quite packed,” he told the post-match press conference.

Following their dominant 3-0 win in the first leg at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ) last week, The Bos Gaurus secured their spot in the 2024/25 Malaysia Cup quarterfinals with a 6-1 aggregate victory.

The result sets Perak up to face the winner between Selangor FC and Sri Pahang FC, who are scheduled to clash today. The two teams are currently tied 1-1 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, KDN FC assistant head coach Rezal Zambery Yahya admitted that a lack of confidence among his players contributed to their 1-3 defeat against Perak.

“In the first half, the lack of confidence was evident, but in the second half, there were improvements, and we managed to score one goal.

“Confidence and belief need to be built, and from tonight’s performance, the players need to work harder and look ahead to rectify mistakes,” he added.