Malaysia defeats Laos 5-1 in Asian Cup 2027 qualifier match

MALAYSIA secured a commanding 5-1 victory over Laos in their Group F Asian Cup 2027 qualifier at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Laos surprisingly led 1-0 at half-time through a goal from Chanthavisay Khounthoumphone in the 19th minute.

The home team mounted a spectacular second-half comeback with five unanswered goals.

Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim equalised for Malaysia in the 58th minute.

Romel Morales then scored twice, putting Malaysia ahead in the 65th minute and adding another in the 70th minute.

Laos defender Khammanh Thapaseut scored an own goal in the 79th minute to extend Malaysia’s lead.

Paulo Josue completed the scoring with Malaysia’s fifth goal in the 82nd minute.

The match was officiated by referee Ahmed Eisa Darwish from the United Arab Emirates.

Malaysia’s starting lineup included captain Dion Cools and featured several key attacking players.

Laos fielded captain Bounphachan Bounkong in their starting eleven for the crucial qualifier.

This victory provides Malaysia with a strong start to their Asian Cup 2027 qualification campaign. – Bernama