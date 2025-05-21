NATIONAL men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik hit the ground running at the Malaysia Masters 2025 by checking into the second round in Axiata Arena, here.

The newly-crowned Thailand Open 2025 champions had no problem to brush aside the challenge from Chiu Hsiang Choeh-Wang Chi-Lin of Taiwan, 21-18, 21-16.

Aaron was relieved that their strategy was on point to thwart their opponents during the 39-minute clash.

Wooi Yik, on the other hand, expects a tricky journey ahead in their first meeting against another Taiwanese pair, Liu Kuang Heng-Yang Po Huan, in the next round tomorrow.

“It’s not going to be easy. All the men’s doubles pairs are very strong as there’s a lot of variety. So we just have to prepare ourselves. What’s important is that when we’re on the court, we have to believe in our coach,” he told reporters when met after the match.

Meanwhile, it was the end of the road for national young women’s doubles pair Ho Lo Ee-Amanda Yap, who succumbed to Taiwan’s Yan Fei Chen-Liang Ching Sun, 6-21, 18-21.