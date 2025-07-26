Malaysia monitors Thailand-Cambodia conflict ahead of SEA Games

MALAYSIA is closely monitoring the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia as preparations for the upcoming SEA Games continue, according to Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She confirmed that the government, through the Foreign Ministry, is assessing the situation but assured that Malaysia’s sports contingent plans remain unchanged.

“We are, of course, worried about the trend but we know Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is doing his best to talk to both countries for a ceasefire. Of course, we definitely want peace in this arena,“ Yeoh said.

She expressed hope for a swift resolution ahead of the SEA Games, scheduled for December in Thailand. The National Sports Council (NSC) is coordinating with the Foreign Ministry for updates, with no adjustments made to Malaysia’s participation plans so far.

Yeoh spoke after opening the 2025 National Combat Sports Championships at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, where 2,000 athletes competed in silat, wushu, karate-do, muay thai, and wrestling. She emphasized the need for combat sports to receive support on par with Olympic-status sports.

Separately, Yeoh welcomed the Olympic Council of Malaysia’s (OCM) proposal for a National Sports Trust Fund to reduce reliance on government funding.

“Sports associations need to have their own initiative to find funds. They can’t depend on the government,“ she said, highlighting private sector involvement, including Chery Malaysia, as a positive step. - Bernama