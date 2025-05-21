FOR Taiwan’s top men’s singles shuttler Chou Tien Chen, competing in Malaysia means more than just chasing titles, it’s about building lasting friendships and finding what he describes as a “second home” on court.

Every time Tien Chen arrives in Malaysia for tournaments, the world number seven makes it a point to train with local players, cherishing both the camaraderie and competitive spirit he finds here.

Among those he regularly hits the court with are two-time Paralympic gold medallist Cheah Liek Hou and professional shuttler Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin, all under the guidance of experienced coach Nova Armada.

The 34-year-old said he values the warm welcome and high-quality sparring he receives in Malaysia, a country that continues to play a key role in his preparations.

“My teammates from Taiwan also join me in training here. Liek Hou and coach Nova are good friends of mine. They always welcome me to train here,” he told reporters during the Malaysia Masters 2025 at Axiata Arena.

Tien Chen also shared that he plans to remain in Malaysia for training before heading to his next assignment, the Singapore Open 2025, scheduled from May 27 to June 1.

He will open his campaign in Singapore with an all-Taiwan clash against compatriot Chi Yu Jen.

Earlier, Tien Chen suffered a surprise straight-sets defeat at the hands of India’s Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, going down 13-21, 14-21 in the opening round of the Malaysia Masters.

The third seed admitted he struggled to handle Sathish’s dominance at the net, which forced him into a series of uncharacteristic errors.

So far, 2025 has been a challenging year for Tien Chen. Out of nine tournaments, his best showing came at the Taiwan Open, where he finished as runner-up.

Despite the setbacks, Tien Chen remains determined to fight his way back to top form, staying committed to his training and long-term goals.