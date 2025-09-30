Malaysia must field best badminton pairs for SEA Games gold, says coach

NATIONAL men’s doubles head coach Herry Iman Pierngadi has stressed that only the best pairs should be sent to the 2025 Thailand SEA Games if Malaysia’s target is to clinch the gold medal.

He said currently four national pairs are in the provisional list for the biennial Games.

These include 2022 world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King and Choong Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal Nazri.

“It depends on the target set by BAM,” he told reporters at the Academy Badminton Malaysia.

“If the target is gold, then we have to field the best.”

Herry Iman added that Coach Rexy Mainaky would announce the final decision after their recent meeting.

He said they submitted the names of three or four pairs for consideration.

The final decision will probably be made next week or next month according to the coach.

Only two pairs are expected to be fielded at the Games due to the player quota.

This quota also covers the team event for the competition.

“So, we wait for BAM’s directive first,” Herry Iman said.

“As a coach, I must follow the target set.”

He confirmed that all players are always ready to compete.

This includes the experienced pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

The 2025 Thailand SEA Games are scheduled to take place from December 9 to 20. – Bernama