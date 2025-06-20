THE national women’s compound archery trio of Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh, Saritha Cham Nong and Ng Sui Kim won the women’s team gold at the second leg of the 2025 Asia Cup in Bukit Gombak, Singapore, today.

The third-seeded Malaysians faced a tough challenge in the final against top seeds India, represented by Shanmukhi Naga Sai, Tejal Salve and Tanishka Nilkumar.

However, the Malaysian trio rose to the occasion, delivering an impressive performance to tie India 232-232 after four rounds, forcing the match into a shoot-off.

In the shoot-off, all three Malaysian archers maintained their momentum to score 29 points, while India managed only 26.

The bronze medal went to Kazakhstan, who beat Bangladesh 234-230.

Fatin Nurfatehah’s hopes of securing a second medal were dashed after losing in the bronze medal match of the individual compound event to Indonesia’s Yurike Nina Bonita Pereira.

The Malaysian lost narrowly 8-10 in the shoot-off after both archers were tied at 146-146.

The gold medal was won by India’s Tejal, who edged teammate Shanmukhi 146-144.