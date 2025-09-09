Malaysia’s top badminton pair Aaron-Wooi Yik suffer shock Hong Kong Open exit

MALAYSIA’S top men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik suffered a shocking first-round exit at the Hong Kong Open 2025 Badminton Championship.

The tournament’s top seeds fell to unheralded English duo Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in a disappointing performance.

The Malaysian pair failed to perform at their best, losing 13-21, 13-21 in just 28 minutes at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

This marked Aaron-Wooi Yik’s second consecutive loss to the world number 15 ranked English pair after the Arctic Open 2024.

The defeat follows their quarterfinal elimination at last month’s World Championships in Paris.

Another Malaysian doubles pair, Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, also suffered elimination from the tournament.

They lost to Taiwanese duo Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan in a tight three-game match ending 24-22, 20-22, 17-21. – Bernama