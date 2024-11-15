Malaysia Squash Cup: Sivasangari still too strong for Aifa

NATIONAL woman’s squash star S. Sivasangari proved that she’s still one step ahead of Aifa Azman following a, 11-9, 11-3, 11-6 win over the latter in the last eight of the Malaysia Squash Cup 2024 here today.

The top-seeded Sivasangari overcame a nervy start to outplay the seventh-seeded Aifa at The Curve shopping mall, Damansara and march into the semi-finals of the bronze-level tournament of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Squash Tour and extend her winning streak to 4-0 against Aifa.

In the semi-final, world number nine Sivasangari will take on Scotland’s Georgia Adderley, who disposed of Aifa’s sister, Aira, 11-4, 11-7, 11-13, 11-7 in the other quarter-final tie.

The 25-year-old Sivasangari admitted to feeling under pressure playing as the top seed.

“I wanted to win just to show that I am still the national number one. She’s (Aifa) a good player and we all know there are a couple of Malaysian players who are really good out there.

“So, I am just happy to win this time,” she told reporters.

The United States-based Sivasangari is expecting a tough battle, including lengthy rallies, against Adderley tomorrow.

“She’s a tough opponent, runs a lot and picks up a lot of shots. I think it would be a completely different game than today. Hopefully, I can come up with a better game plan and play my best,” she said.

Both players had only met once, with Sivasangari winning 11-9, 11-9, 6-11, 11-9 in the 2024 China Open quarter-finals recently.