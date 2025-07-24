Malaysia stuns Thailand in Thai King’s Cup sepak takraw opener

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian men’s sepak takraw squad kicked off their campaign at the 38th Thai King’s Cup with a brilliant start, including a stunning victory over traditional rivals Thailand in the quadrant event in Songkhla on Wednesday (July 23).

The Malaysian team, comprising Aidil Aiman Aznawi, Norfaizzul Abd Razak, Muhammad Afifuddin Mohd Razali, and Muhammad Shahalril Aiman Halim, silenced the boisterous home crowd with a straight-set win of 15-13, 17-16 in a gripping second Group A match held at Hatyai Hall, Central Hatyai Mall.

The victory boosts Malaysia’s chances of reaching the semi-finals and avenges their previous loss to Thailand at the 2017 SEA Games, where they fell 16-21, 13-21.

Earlier in the day, coach Zulkarnain Mohd Ariff’s charges rallied from behind to defeat Myanmar 16-17, 15-8, 15-11 in their Group A opener.

Malaysia will next face South Korea before concluding the group stage against Singapore.

Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals. - Bernama