Malaysia sweeps men’s and women’s 100m titles at ASEAN Deaf Games

JAKARTA: Malaysian athletes achieved a remarkable podium sweep in the men’s 100 metres at the ASEAN Deaf Games 2025 held at the Student Sports Training Centre in Ragunan.

Muhammad Zamir Azman secured gold with an impressive time of 11.06 seconds while setting a new championship record.

Hazrul Shah Hamri claimed silver with 11.09 seconds and Muhammad Zumar Azman completed the Malaysian trifecta with bronze in 11.22 seconds.

Muhammad Zamir’s performance broke the previous championship record of 11.12 seconds set by fellow Malaysian Nur Shahdan Muhamad during the inaugural games in Kuala Lumpur in 2022.

The celebration continued as Nur Andrina Zainuddin added to Malaysia’s gold medal haul by winning the women’s 100 metres in 13.06 seconds.

Teammate Steffy Stacy Lakim secured silver with 13.63 seconds while Indonesia’s Selly Dwi Juniarti took bronze with 13.88 seconds.

Muhammad Zamir expressed overwhelming gratitude immediately after his victory by performing a prostration of thankfulness.

“I immediately performed a prostration of gratitude because I was extremely thankful to win the gold medal,” he said.

The twenty year old athlete revealed this marked his first career gold medal despite beginning competitive running at age eighteen.

“My parents have always prayed for me, and finally today that moment of victory has arrived,” he told reporters here.

All three male sprinters began training together seven months ago and now target participation in November’s Deaflympics Tokyo 2025.

Nur Andrina dedicated her victory to both her parents and the Malaysian Deaf Sports Association for their unwavering support.

“Last night I couldn’t sleep thinking whether I would be able to do it, but by this morning all the fear had disappeared,” she said.

She now focuses on pursuing her second personal gold medal in tomorrow’s 200 metres event. – Bernama