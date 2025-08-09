Malaysia to host 2026 Asian ICU cheerleading championships in Puchong

PUCHONG: Malaysia is set to host the International Cheerleading Union (ICU) Asian Cheerleading Championships for the first time from October 16 to 18, 2026.

The event marks a milestone for the country’s cheerleading scene, as confirmed by Cheerleading Association and Register of Malaysia (CHARM) President Lim Chin Hau.

He attributed the hosting rights to the national squad’s strong performances in past competitions.

Several Asian nations have already shown interest in participating, with categories divided by age groups.

“Previously, we only sent one or two teams to the Asian Cheerleading Championships,“ Lim said during the Charm Cheerleading Team (C3) 2025 Championships.

“Now we are expanding our participation to better prepare as hosts and understand rival teams’ capabilities.”

CHARM has selected seven national teams to compete at this year’s Asian Cheerleading Championships in Bangkok on September 14 and 15.

“This is the largest contingent we’ve sent to gain exposure ahead of hosting next year,“ Lim added.

Despite tough competition, Malaysia aims for top-three finishes in every category. - Bernama