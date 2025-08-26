Malaysia to host 2027 SEA Deaf Games after record 25-gold haul

THE curtains came down on the second edition of the Southeast Asian (SEA) Deaf Games at Gedung Olahraga (GOR) Universitas Negeri Jakarta (UNJ) here on Monday (August 25) night, marking the end of a journey filled with emotions, memories and a spirit of togetherness for the athletes, officials and the entire regional deaf community.

The closing ceremony was enlivened by the rendition of the Indonesian national anthem - Indonesia Raya - before contingents from the participating countries marched in, proudly waving their respective flags while celebrating the bonds of brotherhood they had forged since the Games officially began on Aug 21.

Timor Leste were the first contingent to march into the arena, followed by Brunei, Thailand, Laos, the Philippines, Malaysia and, finally, hosts Indonesia.

The national athletes made a grand entrance, dressed in the official national jacket and gold-coloured shirts underneath, with triple jumper Zaiman Megat Abu carrying the Jalur Gemilang and accompanied by chef de mission B. Sarkunan, who is also the Malaysian Deaf Sports Association (MSDeaf) vice-president.

The 2025 SEA Deaf Games vice-president Gheska Prahara and ASEAN Deaf Sports Federation (ADSF) president Kamarzaman Harun delivered the closing speeches before the Commissioner of the Indonesian National Commission on Disabilities, Jonna Aman Danamik, officially declared the Games closed.

As the athletes’ cheers broke the silence as the Games’ torch was extinguished, the ADSF flag was symbolically handed over from Indonesia to Malaysia, the hosts of the 2027 edition to be held in Penang.

It will be Malaysia’s second time hosting the SEA Deaf Games, having organised the inaugural edition in Kuala Lumpur in 2022.

Despite being held on a modest scale, the closing ceremony was still a colourful affair, with cultural displays from both countries before the Deaf Fantasy team rounded up the proceedings with an emotional performance.

This year’s edition has been an extraordinary success for Malaysia, who ended the Games with a record 25 gold medals to emerge as the overall champions.

The national athletes won 10 golds in athletics, eight in bowling, five in chess and two in badminton.

The haul of 25 golds, 16 silvers and 11 bronzes not only exceeds the initial 16-gold target but also strengthens Malaysia’s position as a new powerhouse in the regional arena of deaf sports. - Bernama