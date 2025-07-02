MALAYSIA will host the WPC Asia Pickleball Grand Slam 2025, the largest and most prestigious pickleball event ever held in Asia. Taking place from 16-20 July 2025 at The Pickle Grounds, a custom-built rooftop venue atop One World Hotel, Petaling Jaya, the tournament is expected to welcome over 1,500 players from 16+ countries and attract more than 3,000 spectators. This milestone event positions Malaysia as a rising force in the global pickleball scene.

Since its launch in 2019, the World Pickleball Championship (WPC) has rapidly expanded to include over 80 events across 15+ countries on four continents.

With over 60,000 registered players worldwide, the WPC has grown into the largest and most inclusive pickleball championship series globally.

The Grand Slam will feature top global athletes such as Vanshik Kapadia (India), the reigning WPC Asia Treble Champion in Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles, and Anna Clarice Patrimonio (Philippines), the defending Women’s Singles Champion. Other notable competitors include players from the United States, Australia, China, Vietnam, Japan, Poland, and Malaysia’s rising stars like Colin Wong, Razlan Rawi, and Sharneem Reyes.