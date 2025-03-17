MALAYSIA’s ASEAN chairmanship offers a unique opportunity for the country to shape regional policies that prioritise accountability and access to justice in all fields, said Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) said this is especially true in ensuring equal access to justice in sports, where alternative dispute resolution (ADR) plays an important role.

She stated that Malaysia is set to enhance sports dispute resolution with the ASEAN Sports ADR Forum 2025 this May.

“The forum aims to unite athletes and experts from across ASEAN to shape a shared vision for the sports industry,” she said during the forum’s soft launch here today, which was also attended by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

Also present were the director-general of the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) of the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Zamri Misman, and Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC) chief executive officer Datuk Almalena Sharmila Johan.

Azalina said the theme of this year’s ASEAN Sports ADR Forum, Ensuring Fair Play: Advancing Sports Dispute Resolution in Asia, underscores the importance of fairness and access to justice in sports.

“In this spirit, the ASEAN Sports ADR Forum 2025 seeks to weave the aspirations of each ASEAN member state into a unified vision that strengthens the sports industry,” she said.

She said the partnership between BHEUU, the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) and AIAC is a significant step in integrating legal and sports expertise.

“The ASEAN Law Forum 2025 will serve as a platform to enhance legal cooperation, improve access to justice, and support economic integration through effective dispute resolution,” she said.

Azalina emphasised that the collaboration between BHEUU, KBS and AIAC marks a crucial step in strengthening sports governance across ASEAN.

“By promoting policy development, legal reforms and efficient dispute resolution, we can foster integrity, accountability and excellence in sports administration, ensuring the spirit of sportsmanship thrives across the region,” she added.