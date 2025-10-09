M’sian woman confused why Bezza full tank cannot total to RM60 under BUDI95 subsidy

WHILE the BUDI95 petrol subsidy was welcomed with open arms, many Malaysians have recently expressed confusion over the actual cost of subsidised RON95 petrol per litre.

This issue was highlighted by a Malaysian woman, who claimed her Perodua Bezza’s fuel tank did not fill up to RM60, based on her estimation.

“My fuel gauge had only two bars left, but when I filled up RM40 worth, I only got RM52 of fuel and the tank still wasn’t full,” she said in a post on Threads.

The price per litre displayed in an image attached was at RM2.60, which was reportedly the figures shown during the technical glitch experienced by Malaysian vehicle owners earlier.

While several netizens were just as puzzled, one user offered an explanation of how the BUDI95 subsidy works.

The user explained that a Bezza’s full tank (36 litres) at the subsidised rate of RM1.99 per litre comes to RM71.64. Since the woman had filled up RM40 worth of petrol, that equates to roughly 20.1 litres, which is not the amount needed for a full tank.

The commenter further elaborated that the Bezza’s petrol gauge accounts for 4.5 litres per bar at eight bars therefore, at two bars (nine litres), the total is 27 litres out of the full 36 litres.

Hence, at the rate of RM1.99, the amount she needed for a full tank totals to over RM50

but at RM2.60 per liter, as shown in the image, the total she has to cover is RM70.20, according to the user.

Previously, it was reported that vehicle owners experienced technical glitches while redeeming the subsidy, with petrol prices incorrectly displayed at RM2.60 per litre instead of RM1.99.

The issue has since been resolved, and the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has confirmed that Malaysians affected by the glitch can file a claim to recover the difference, starting today, according to The Star.