Malaysia Ultra-Trail By UTMB to bring the trail running world to the jungles of Malaysia

THE Malaysia Ultra-Trail by UTMB, previously known as the Malaysian Mountain Trail Festival, is now part of the prestigious UTMB World Series. This event will attract trail runners from around the globe to Taiping, Perak, and the scenic jungles of northwest Malaysia from November 15-17, 2024.

Founded in 2018 by the Race Director, Ewegene Tan, the event offers trail runners a variety of races: 100K, 50K, 25K, 13K, and a Vertical Kilometre.

It is supported by Tourism Malaysia, Tourism Perak, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Perak Forestry Department, Taiping City Council among other local partners and The UTMB World Series now boasts 44 events globally for the 2024-25 season.

“Before our first event in 2018, we spent three years scouting the region for the best trails. We can’t wait to welcome the world to Malaysia as part of the UTMB World Series.

“Runners will traverse unique trails, from old railroad beds to plantation paths, four-by-four tracks, and rugged jungles, all based out of the historical town of Taiping,“ Tan said.

The Vertical Kilometre (MYVK) starts on November 15, with runners climbing 1,000 metres over 5.6 kilometres up Maxwell Hill.

On November 16, the 100K MY100 begins at 3 am, featuring 4,940 metres of elevation gain across 98.4 kilometres from Esplanade Taiping, the 50K MY50 starts at 10 am with 2,970 metres of elevation over 48.2 kilometres and the 25K MY25 takes place that afternoon, covering 25.8 kilometres with 1,380 metres of climbing.

Meanwhile, the 14.1K MY13, with 320 metres of elevation, is on November 17.

Malaysia’s trail running community ranks 23rd worldwide and fifth in Asia and since 2018, it has grown rapidly, becoming one of the country’s top three largest running events.

This year, 87 Malaysians entered the UTMB lottery in Europe, highlighting local interest despite the absence of a major home event until now.

By joining the UTMB World Series, it allows Malaysian runners to experience UTMB events closer to home and earn Running Stones without extensive travel.

“At our core, we are a community event. Trail running brings people together, and we look forward to expanding our community by joining the UTMB World Series,“ Tan added.

Registration opens for UTMB Index holders on June 4 and for general entry on June 6 via https://malaysia.utmb.world/